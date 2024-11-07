Summer usually calls for cold beverages like beer and cocktails to beat the heat. However, things take a turn during autumn and winter as we warm up with drinks like whiskey and other spirits. To make our holidays a little more special, Johnnie Walker offers the Blue Label Ice Chalet limited edition blended scotch whiskey.

With a glass in hand, everybody needs to sample what the distillery describes as “a unique blend inspired by alpine landscapes.” As with most of its special releases, this is a collaborative effort with Perfect Moment. Its partner supplies luxury ski wear for the discerning enthusiast and also intends to provide the ideal aprés-ski collectible.

Johnnie Walker envisions a social gathering after a day at the slopes preferably indoors. Should the group choose to stay outdoors, seated around a blazing fire pit would be the recommended setting. The Blue Label Ice Chalet was curated by Master Blender Emma Walker.

This rare expression sources various drams from Scottish distilleries situated at the “highest elevations.” As such, each sip delivers “a velvety-smooth blend that evokes salted honey, cacao and soft malt characters.” Furthermore, instead of neat at room temperature or on the rocks, the whiskey is supposedly best experienced “ultra cold.”

The Blue Label Ice Chalet flaunts a deep golden hue with aromas of spiced apples, creamy vanilla, plums, sweetness, and smoke. Tasting notes detail a palate of orchard fruit, apple, berries, spice, soft wood, and gentle smoke. Its deep blue bottle ships with a puffer bag that also doubles as a crossbody bag for your accessories.

Images courtesy of Johnnie Walker