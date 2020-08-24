A good haircut is as good as the tools that make them and the hands that create them. The cut tells a lot about your personality and how people perceive and approach you. There are those that give you an elegant and strong appeal. Meanwhile, there are those that give you that fresh-out-of-university look, rocker or emo vibe, the svelte businessman, or the adventurous or daredevil charisma.

Haircuts vary from men to men because not all styles look good for everyone. It depends on the face shape, the type of hair, the drive to look different, or the need at the moment. If you’re someone who wants simplicity and a no-fuss haircut then you have a variety of options. You could opt for the common buzz or crew cut, the 90s bowl cut, or the timeless Caesar cut. Then there’s the high fade, the French crop, the military cut, and so on.

These cuts require little to no styling and even a finger comb will do if you’re in a rush. They may seem ordinary-looking but they speak of masculinity. They also bring out the face’s natural good looks. Especially for those with a lean face, good cheekbones, and a strong jaw. Then again, if you are the adventurous type and dedicates time to coif and style your hair, then you can try the dreadlocks, the mohawk, fringe, mid fade, pompadour, man bun, and so on.

However, as fashion changes with time, so does the trend in cutting and styling hair. The cuts evolve and given a modern approach. They become versatile depending on the length and if you have wavy, straight or frizzy hair.

But what remains constant when it comes to cutting hair is the need to use the best hair cutting tools that snip hair more than skin. Hair clippers are a man’s best friend, to say the least. They are grooming necessities be it for cutting the hair on your head or fade the sides, trimming your beard, or those pesky nose hairs that tend to peek out.

Sure, the barbershops are there to do the professional cutting and trimming for you. But it is always handy to have a hair clipper at home especially during an emergency or amid a pandemic. Suffice to say, you just never know when you may need a good shave or a clean cut.

Home Vs. Professional Clippers

Now the question: How to cut your own hair? The daunting part in grooming is choosing the best hair clippers out of the many professional and home clippers available in the market. If you’re unsure which set you want, then you could definitely use a guide. Don’t fret as even seasoned groomers look up ideas too to stay updated on the latest hair cutting tools out there. According to Men’s Hairstyles Today, the best hair clippers are those from top brands like Wahl, Andis, and Oster. Below you have the top three in both home and professional grooming hair clippers.

Home Clippers

Oster Fast Feed Adjustable Pivot Motor Clipper

This set is one of the most popular in the market as it is user-friendly even a beginner can operate it. It works with all hair regardless of texture and type: wavy, straight, curly, thick, or thin. This hair clipper packs a 12-amp pivot and sharp adjustable Cryogen-x blade that gets through super thick hair, wet or dry, to give you the cleanest trim or fade in no time. It comes with an 8-foot cord, four guiding combs, and a set of lubricating oil, blade guard, and a cleaning brush to keep it in pristine condition.

Wahl Color Pro Complete Hair Cutting Kit

This no-frills set is perfect for beginners thanks to color-coded combs that provide a guide on the hair length. There are 12 different guard sizes with lengths that range from 1/16’’ to 1’’. This tool also features self-sharpening carbon steel blades that work on all body hairs. This set comes with a 6-foot power cord, a bottle of cleaning oil, and a pair of scissors.

Wahl Lithium Ion Clipper

Nowadays, cordless hair clippers are preferred because they are safer, more mobile, and works during a power outage. They run on a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery. This kit from Wahl’s gives you two hours of use from a 15-minute full charge. An LED indicator tells you when it’s time to juice up.

The Wahl Lithium Ion Clipper works on different hair textures and lengths and ideal to use on sensitive parts including the ear, eyebrows, and the nether region. It boasts self-sharpening blades and packs a cleaning brush, oil, hair clips, blade guard, barber’s scissors, a couple of styling combs, and even a barber’s cape.

Professional-Grade Clippers

The Oster Classic 76 Universal Motor Clipper

This clipper is built for the long haul with its heavy-duty motor that can cut through any hair, wet or dry, all day long. It is designed for barbershop use so it uses detachable antimicrobial blades and robust casing that can withstand drops and bumps. It has a 9-foot long power cord and comes with a set of clipper grease, cleaning brush, blade guard, and lubricating oil.

Andis Professional Ceramic Hair Clipper

This is a cordless kit that runs on an hour of full charge. It also comes with sharp, detachable ceramic-edge blades that give you the cleanest cut and trim in no time. It is durable, lightweight, and features a “refresh” button to save on battery life.

Wahl Professional 5-Star Balding Clipper

This is a barbershop must-have with its powerful V5000+ electromagnetic motor that cuts twice the speed of pivot motors. It offers quick surgical-precision cuts and trims to give you the cleanest and effortless skin and bald fades. This kit comes with an 8-foot cord, attachment combs, cleaning brush, oil, and a blade guard.

Conclusion

On a note, before you splurge on the fanciest and highly-rated hair clipper out there, you need to identify your needs first. You need to consider skills, pricing, comfort, and quality.

If you’re a beginner then you certainly don’t want something too complicated to operate. You can go for home clippers which do the job fast and accurate. They are also cheaper than professional ones. On the downside, they tend to have a shorter lifespan compared to the ones used in professional barbershops.

To get the most value out of your money, then get professional-grade clippers. You may need to buff up your skills with this kit but you also get both durability and quality in return. You also get the most intricate and trendy hairstyles. Most importantly, you need to consider comfort. You need something lightweight and ergonomic so it doesn’t put a strain on your arm and wrist.

