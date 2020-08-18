Games are all about sound, action, thrill, and excitement. That’s why no gaming set up is complete without speakers. These are not the regular ones used to enjoy music tracks, but special gaming speakers that are essential to boost the experience while playing games.

When you search for the best gaming speakers in 2020 you can have a look at speakerdaily’s hundred-dollar picks, which means you won’t have to break the bank to get an excellent speaker.

Here, we have listed a few awesome speakers for gaming in 2020. It does not matter whether you run out of space for speakers of just want to upgrade from the previous ones. You will find it all here in one place.

The best gaming speakers overall – Creative GigaWorks T40 Series II

Have you heard of Creative Technology? The brand should be familiar when it comes to desktop audio. Since the 1980s, the company started making audio accessories with X-Fi and Sound Blaster. In 2008, Creative GigaWorks launched its high-quality and high-performance catalogue that makes it one of the best desktop sound systems available.

An MTM configuration with two midrange drivers is used by this speaker set. You will also find dual-woven glass fiber cones placed on the top and bottom of each satellite face. On the top, you will see the opening of both satellites.

When you look at the right speaker, it sports three dials which include bass, treble, and volume. Moreover, it has two 3.5 mm jacks as well. On the back, there is a leading “Line-In” audio jack with an RCA jack used for connecting the satellites.

In a nutshell, it has plenty of features at an affordable price range. For the PC gamers who want high-quality sound and a powerful audio experience, this is the best deal.

The best multimedia Speaker – Bose Companion 2 Series III

Bose is a truly renowned brand for producing great speakers and headphones. They have a reasonably priced set of multimedia speakers, which is the third-generation model from the Bose Companion 2 series.

In comparison with a standard set of PC speakers, this model has a substantially deeper low end. Regardless of its compact nature, the Companion 2 Series III has benefited from Bose engineering. The enclosure boasts a ported cabinet design that enhances low-end audio even if its from a smaller device.

You will experience remarkably spacious acoustics as it has highly advanced TrueSpace digital signal processing. It allows you to extend the dispersion field that promises rich audio clarity even at the maximum volume.

It is extremely easy to set up as you can connect it right to your Mac or PC. Bose Companion 2 Series III is compatible with most operating systems and can be connected with additional devices through its auxiliary input.

The best bass producer – Cyber Acoustic CA-3810

While searching for gaming speakers, it would be a shame if we forgot to add the 2.1 Cyber Acoustic speaker on the list. It consists of two 2-inch satellite speakers along with a 5.25-inch subwoofer at a highly reasonable price.

Aside from its great features, this gaming speaker is the probably one of the best you can buy in this price range. You can even use more than one device to connect with. With its handy control pod, you can freely control volume or bass levels.

You might not feel the thump even at maximum volume as the bass level is tuned high. Furthermore, the front-firing subwoofer requires you to position it at desk-level for the best possible sound.

The best gaming soundbar – Razer Leviathan Dolby 5.1

The Leviathan from Razer is a truly powerful soundbar that ships with a subwoofer but remains highly affordable. All console and PC gamers will love its heavy-bass and wireless audio option.

At just 20 inches long, the Leviathan is much smaller than what you can expect an average soundbar. It can be used on desktops, laptops, and TVs. Generally, you can connect it through a 3.5 mm audio jack. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity which makes it more convenient and prevents a tangled mess of wires.

Razer notes that it is compatible with most modern Bluetooth devices such as a smartphone or tablet. Don’t let the size fool you, this speaker is capable of producing heavy bass and outstanding audio quality. Games that feature dynamic sound effects will likely benefit from this kind of speaker. It also enhances audio from other genres such as RPGs.

Ultimately, its configuration includes 2.5-inch full-range drivers with two 0.74-inch tweeters. Meanwhile, it uses a bass unit with a downward-firing 5.25-inch subwoofer. You can also use an optical connection if your entertainment setup requires one.

The best performance – Logitech Z623

Logitech has always been a recognized for its multi-faceted products and technology. When it comes to buying gaming speakers, the company probably has some of the best available.

The top computer accessory manufacturer has designed the Logitech Z623 speaker system. All the pros and cons of PC peripherals were considered during its production and design. You get 2 satellites, one on each speaker along with a powerful subwoofer that allows you to experience the one of the best audio output at 400watts.

The Logitech Z623 is THX certified that delivers a level of quality that can enhance gameplay. You will not find any difficulty setting it up and it even has a built-in headphone jack that lets you listen privately if you want to.

Moreover, it positions all of the control knobs within reach. This lets the user adjust the dial knobs for bass and volume control with minimal effort. This 2.1 speaker system is intended to be user-friendly, and it offers great value for the price.

Finally, it includes a booming 130W subwoofer that adds depth to your audio setup. Products like this show how Logitech remains one of the best brands out there for tech

The best surround sound gaming speaker – Logitech Z906

As you already know, Logitech is a leading brand for computer peripherals. The Z906 is a 5.1 audio system that is truly immersive when it comes to high-quality sound. This audio system is perhaps another best pick for console and PC gamers who want true audio immersion.

When it comes to gaming speakers, you will find that the Logitech Z906 outperforms most of the competition. Listeners can enjoy true 5.1 surround sound makes it feel like you’re in a high-end cinema. It does not even matter whether you are playing games, listening to your favorite music tracks, or watching movies.

With the Logitech Z906, you will find more inputs than the average gaming speaker system. This allows you to connect everything and arrange them as indicated. This ensures that each of the five speakers and the subwoofer will closely replicate what we hear in a movie theater.

Additionally, there is an optional Bluetooth adapter attached so that you can connect devices wirelessly. However, there is no HDMI connection and no support for HD audio formats, but it’s not really a dealbreaker for most consumers.

Overall, this Z906 system can produce a little more bass compared to other audio systems. Likewise, it has more pronounced highs. This seems to be the perfect choice for high-end gaming wherein audio is crucial component for full immersion.

To sum it up

You now have an idea about some of the best gaming speakers. Just note that it is totally up to you which brand and model would meet your requirements. Though each speaker is considered the best in a specific category it all boils down to the consumer. Hopefully, this guide has painted a clearer picture of what you can expect from the models listed above.