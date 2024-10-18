Nintendo is rumored to officially reveal the follow-up to its extremely successful hybrid console soon. We don’t have an exact date, but insiders believe it should be around this holiday season. Unfortunately, others also hinted at a 2025 launch. We know it’s a bummer, but at least Analogue has something cool due to hit the shelves early next year. Let’s check out the 3D.

After the remarkable success of its portable Pocket, the American video game hardware group’s next venture is a tribute to an iconic Nintendo system. Fans of the Japanese gaming giant’s exploits can finally play their collection of N64 cartridges with modern enhancements. This is no emulator as the unit runs 3DOS entirely in FPGA. (220k LE Intel Cyclone 10GX)

Analogue describes the 3D as “a reimagining of the N64. In 4K resolution. 10x the resolution of the original N64. The first and perhaps greatest multiplayer system of all time.” Other cool features include no region restrictions, 100% compatibility with Nintendo 64 original accessories, and a built-in Expansion Pak.

Available in black or white colorways, the device measures 180 mm x 230 mm x 49 mm and weighs 837 grams. From a design standpoint, its silhouette does resemble the Nintendo 64 but with some aesthetic tweaks. Four controller ports are mounted at the front, while the rear holds a USB-C port, 2x USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.

The 3D does not ship with a gamepad out of the box. “We worked closely with 8BitDo to design a wireless Bluetooth recreation of the original N64 controller with a modern form factor. Crafted with an uncompromising attention to detail, the c-buttons, d-pad, and A/B buttons retain the original size, sub-layouts, and feel, writes Analogue.

Images courtesy of Analogue