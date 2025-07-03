Now that the Phone (3) is officially out in the open, Nothing unveils something fresh for music aficionados. The brand may be relatively new, but it managed to establish a foothold in an already saturated market segment. Credit for its success goes to the distinctive design and cool features of its products. Alongside the flagship handset’s launch is the Headphone (1).

Ever since the company’s first-generation catalog was announced, it was clear (pun intended) that audio was integral to its marketing push. Every major smartphone manufacturer offers true wireless stereo earbuds, and so did Nothing with the Ear, Ear (a), and Ear (Open).

Its latest SKU is for consumers who prefer the ergonomics of full-size over-ear headphones. Most of you likely caught a glimpse of the Headphone (1) ahead of its debut due to leaks. Nevertheless, the aesthetics are on point courtesy of the see-through motif.

To ensure it flawlessly matches the Phone (3), this pair of cans is exclusively available in black or white colorways only. From a build quality standpoint, these look and feel premium. Speaking of sonic performance, Nothing intends to deliver high-fidelity acoustics with the help of KEF.

The partnership involves a custom 40 mm dynamic driver “for natural, precise sound.” Then there’s also the real-time active noise cancellation (ANC). It leverages a four-mic environmental noise cancellation (ENC) system for an immersive listening experience.

Your Headphone (1) measures 175.85 mm x 78 mm x 189.25 mm and weighs 11.61 ounces. It ships with a soft-shell carrying case. Instead of capacitive touch controls, it’s great that the headphones opt for the tactile feel of a slim paddle and roller. These are found on the right earcup housing along with the USB-C port and 3.5 mm audio port.

