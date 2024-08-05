For the gamers out there, which handheld gaming PC do you plan to buy or maybe already have? Analysts tell us Valve’s Steam Deck remains the top option, while ASUS’ ROG Ally/ROG Ally X, Lenovo’s Legion Go, and others make up the rest. To get the most out of your device, hook it up to a monitor or TV through this HB0609 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station.

It may initially seem counterintuitive given these platforms were designed for portable gameplay. However, just take a look at the extremely popular Nintendo Switch and its hybrid capabilities. As we all know, official accessories typically retail at a premium price point. Hence, third-party brands like JSAUX offer a more affordable alternative.

Technically, almost every handheld gaming PC supports external displays via USB-C to HDMI cable. Unfortunately, this method means we cannot recharge the unit. On the other hand, the HB0609 provides the versatility primarily needed for gaming and maybe a bit of productivity on the side.

JSAUX designs the HB0609 with portability in mind. As such, the dock and stand are detachable for ease of storage during transport. It measures 125 mm x 85 mm x 49mm and weighs only 179 grams. There’s even a nifty little feature wherein owners can personalize it with printed cardstock (76.3mm x 28.7mm x 0.3mm) via the removable transparent cover.

The HB0609 supports 4K resolution at a 120 Hz refresh rate via the HDMI port. Experience immersive gaming on the big screen at home or wherever when you have a portable gaming monitor. Other ports included are 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C (PD 100W input), and 1x USB-C port to connect to the device.

Images courtesy of JSAUX