Game lovers would like to have all the essential peripherals so that they can fully enjoy their playtime. Having the best gaming headset can truly make a video game distraction-free rather than noisy. You can have immense experience of playing any video game when you have a perfect gaming headset.

You may have a high-quality sound and even can customize the soundscape for several applications. With a combination of best speakers, your gaming headset can give you more chances to play anytime. We have made a list of all the best gaming headsets for men in 2020 to get full exposure to beating your competitors.

SteelSeries Arctis 7

Overall, this headset is the best one for everyone. You can use it with all PS4, Xbox One, Switch, mobile, or PC as it is compatible with any device. It has 40mm drivers with a 20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency response. This wireless headset provides excellent quality sound and is highly affordable.

With a comfortable fit, Arctis 7 gives fine-tuning music that may take some time. The SteelSeries makes this headset as the complete package to use as the best gaming peripheral. The reliable wireless performance and comfortable design look charming at just $149.

Moreover, it has 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity that never let you bore of your game. The S1 speaker drivers produce a crisp sound that allows you to beat competitors endlessly. You can have it in both black and white colors. Also, it is not so common, and you will surely love it.

The elastic headband is purely comfy, which lets you experience lightweight earcups. It allows you to enjoy your gaming mania for around 24 hours. So, don’t waste more time in search of the best headsets and pick it up.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S

This is the best premium wired headset for men in 2020. Revolver S gives you a chance to enjoy the excellent sound experience as it is the most adaptable and user-friendly headset till now. Everyone who does not get frustrated with wired peripherals can buy this headset to explore more in the gaming field.

It has three connection types, including 3.5mm, dual 3.5mm, and wired USB that mutually enable the headset to connect with anything. This headset lets you get rid of having additional software or driver downloads. This plug and play device is important to use with USB connection.

Moreover, it features a control dongle and a built-in sound card like Dolby 7.1 virtual surround sound and EQ settings. Another great feature is the outstanding sound performance and the fundamental stereo mix – which is a baseline. Your console and connection type don’t matter, and you can use this stereo mix with a reliable balance and crispy bass that boost up the music and gameplay experience.

With all-new surround sound and EQ features, the bass boost tries to improve the experience of gamers. Furthermore, you will notice the headset as highly comfy with durable design, auto-fitting, and smart padding headband.

HyperX Cloud Stinger

Budget is one of the main things that everyone considers while buying some quality device. HyperX gives its users to enjoy Cloud Stinger, which is compatible with Switch, PS4, Xbox One, mobile, and PC. With 50mm drivers, this headset has an 18 Hz – 23 kHz frequency response.

This wired device has a truly comfortable design and shapes with all handy controls. As I said, the budget is the main thing, so don’t worry about its price. It is highly affordable, and sound will blow out at higher volumes. At just $50 reasonable price, you can enjoy having a headset made of a durable frame and soft faux-leather ear cups.

Also, it is handy on-ear controls, and a powerful microphone will not hurt. Cloud Stinger has no companion in terms of features and price. You will be happy once you use it. Moreover, this headset provides truly reliable quality sound; however, you may notice a bit puff out at the maximum range.

When you want to have a headset under $50 with highly comfortable voice control, then there is no better choice then Stinger.

Astro Gaming A50

Astro A50 is a premium wireless headset that is best for those who want to have a device full of ultra features. Astro A50 is the updated version of Astro A40, which means it will be a better option to pick. This device has 5.8 GHz wireless tech in combination with a virtual 7.1 surround with a robust and reliable design.

It has a unidirectional mic that allows you to cut off your voice from noise. Besides, it has a built-in quick mute feature. With distinct EQ modes and support, you can increase the appeal. If you are one of those who want a high-quality headset, A50 has everything for you, in terms of long battery life and destruction free wireless connection.

Apart from that, it produces genuinely great performance and is one of the best gaming headsets to enhance gaming and entertainment blend.

Logitech G Pro X

Do you like playing tournaments?

Tournaments are all about focus, attention, and effort. Logitech provides you with G Pro X, which has Hybrid mesh Pro-G 50mm drivers with 20 Hz – 20K Hz frequency response. It is compatible with PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PS4.

You can enjoy an excellent quality of sound, and it is not easy to have a good fit. With its versatile and comfy design, it is not portable as quickly as you might be thinking. For just $130, G Pro X offers a performance of tournament level. It has a charmingly black design that makes it unbeatable.

Besides, it has a flexible headband and extremely comfortable foam as well as leather ear cups. The headset is not only used for comfort, but the primary purpose has sound quality. It appears with a genuinely high-quality sound producer as compared to others. If you get tired of wearing a headset, then what is the use of its style?

With a built-in Blue mic, this device allows you to enjoy additional voice chat so that you can enjoy every single moment of wearing it.

Logitech G533

To experience the best wireless surround sound headset, you must try Logitech G533. It has shown with the best surround sound till now.

Latest G533 is enriched with a number of features, including impressive design, powerful sound system, and the DTS 7.1 surround built-in the speaker. It has user-friendly software to adjust the equalizer settings and allow the surround sound.

It does not matter what kind of game you are playing with this headset; each sound will come from the right direction, which makes navigation easier for you. 2D games are also compatible with this device. G533 delivers true sound as it has 40mm Pro-G drivers with a good quality mic.

The mic used in this device can hold the voice clearly. And you can even flip it up when idle or in search of the optimal distance. Moreover, the headset has multiple idiosyncrasies such as a pad on the USB receiver for additional grip and a beep that lets you know about volume modifications, low battery levels.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

Under %100, would you like to enjoy games with a Stellar wireless headset?

SteelSeries has provided Arctis 1, which is compatible with PS4, Xbox One, mobile, Switch, and PC. It has 40mm drivers with a 20 – 20 K Hz frequency response. You can enjoy great wireless connectivity, which is almost compatible with everything.

For gaming and music, you can experience decent sound. However, there is no flexible headband, and iOS compatibility is also not found. Undoubtedly, you can enjoy more than you think, because getting better wireless performance was never that easy.

Its high speed and USB C dongle let you enjoy game audio from the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Android phone, and gaming PC. You will find similarities between this headset and standard Arctis 1 in terms of design. It has a removable mic that lets you experience some Switch games. Apart from that, it even has a similarity between drivers and ClearCast mic. Under $100, this Arctis 1 wireless headset can be a perfect choice.

Summing Up

It was a precise list of the best gaming headsets for men in 2020. Each one is unique in terms of design, shape, features, price, and availability. You can pick up one according to your needs ad budget. Best of Luck!