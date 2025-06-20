McIntosh is an excellent source of high-end home audio products. It’s a name familiar among audiophile circles for the craftsmanship, performance, and acoustic fidelity of their hardware. Meanwhile, serious music enthusiasts can get their hands on the MTI100 Integrated Turntable: Sun Records Limited Edition.

In 2019, the manufacturer launched a premium yet user-friendly turntable, which was an instant hit among its fans. It ships with all the bells and whistles that would benefit purveyors of analog audio mediums. Whether you’re a wizard when it comes to immersive sound systems or just a casual listener, this SKU will exceed all expectations.

While the new model shares some similarities with its predecessor when it comes to components and functions, it stands out courtesy of the distinctive cosmetics. The MTI100 Integrated Turntable: Sun Records Limited Edition flaunts custom graphics on its glass plinth and felt slipmat.

Of course, the aesthetics draw inspiration from its namesake. So far, the only caveat with this version is the exclusive availability stateside. Furthermore, McIntosh reminds everyone that its official retail locations, dealers, and distributors will not carry this unit.

Instead, the only option is to purchase this bad boy directly online. For those wondering, “Sun Records is synonymous with music. Rock & Roll was born there. It was the home of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, Sam Phillips and many more music icons.”

Each MTI100 Integrated Turntable: Sun Records Limited Edition measures 19.25″ x 6.75″ x 14″ (WxHxD) and weighs 33.5 lbs. It supports 33-1/3 rpm and 45 rpm playback speeds. The belt-drive system relies on a permanent magnet AC synchronous motor to spin the aluminum platter. Apart from wired connectivity, it is also compatible with Bluetooth 4.2.

Images courtesy of McIntosh