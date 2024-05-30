The Acaia Orbit Coffee Grinder is ready to tackle any of your coffee brewing needs. It features a minimalist and sleek aesthetic, and a streamlined design that offers a precise and effortless grinding control from espresso to filter.

It has 64 mm flat steel burrs, a stepless grind adjustment, and features a single-dosing workflow that incorporates a knocking chute and an automatic purge to minimize coffee retention. It’s hand-built with a multi-purpose hopper that can handle both single dose and batch grinding. The hopper doubles as an adapter for larger batch dosing and is available up to a 2kg capacity.

The Acaia Orbit Coffee Grinder is available in Space Gray, Beige White, and Black. The White and Black feature a wide adjustment dial, while the Space Gray includes a dial and detent ring that help determine the positions of different grind sizes. It also includes the latest SSP Lab Sweet V3 burrs, which are designed for exceptional filter coffee and espresso brewing and ensures a wider range of brewing capabilities.

Aside from the 64mm burrs, this grinder also has the Mazzer 33mm burrs for classic espresso and balanced filter coffee brewing. Then there’s the SSP Multi-Purpose set which is ideal for high-clarity brews and modern espresso.

Moreover, the Acaia Orbit Coffee Grinder offers customization for the three grinding presets via a companion app. It also grinds just the right amount of beans every time when paired with the Lunar espresso scale, which offers the grind-by-weight function. This scale ensures exact dosing for every grind and accommodates single and batch modes with an automated start-stop feature.

Images courtesy of Acaia