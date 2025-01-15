We hope your New Year celebration was full of fun and in the company of good people. Apart from the culinary delights, beverages — both non-alcoholic and alcoholic — are always part of the festivities. There’s always a reason to enjoy great whiskey and Bushmills presents a new addition to its Prestige Collection. Check out the 26 Year Old Crystal Malt.

Straight out of the gates, the age statement on this expression should catch the eye of whiskey enthusiasts everywhere. However, we can already see some snobs shun this release because it’s not Scotch. In our opinion, it’s their loss as this Irish single malt reportedly delivers something unique.

“Our Bushmills 26 Year Old Crystal Malt is a true innovation in rare Irish single malt. Before they are casked in oak, which traditionally gives most whiskeys their key notes, this exquisite single malt gains a sublime punch of flavour pre-distillation,” reads the official description.

According to the distillery, this special malting procedure results in an exquisite spirit that reminds drinkers of decadent desserts. Given most folks pour a dram after a hearty meal, we believe this single malt is poised to delight those who love to indulge in sweets before they call it a good day.

The 26 Year Old Crystal Malt is golden honey in color with aromas of mellow wood, warm caramel, and floral honeyed apples. Each sip releases essences of dark chocolate, spiced pear, warm vanilla, creamy butterscotch, roasted nuts, and crème brûlée.

Lastly, the finish is “a comforting warm, smooth finish with the return of gentle oak, honeyed apples and pears lingering on the tongue.” Bushmills ships the 26 Year Old Crystal Malt in a beautiful decanter at 700 ml and 46% abv.

Images courtesy of Bushmills