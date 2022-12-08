Ahh, there’s nothing like a good whisky to keep you warm on those cold Canadian nights.

And let’s be honest, there are A LOT of cold nights in Canada!

Whether you’re curling up in front of the fire, lounging on the couch with that special someone in your life, having a snowed-in night with friends, or sipping from a flask around a campfire, whisky is the truly Canadian drink of choice.

Sure, we Canucks love what the Irish and Scottish have made, and we’ll never turn away a shot of Kentucky bourbon or American rye. But we’re truly fond of our own whiskies and will always come back to anything made in Canada.

Below, we’ve collected a list of the best Canadian whiskies for you to enjoy. These bottles meet all the Canadian standards (see below for an explanation of what that really means) and will be a popular choice for any Canadian drinker—or any drinker around the world, really.

If you’re looking for some new additions to your liquor cabinet, these are the whiskies you’ll want to try.

But first, I want to take a moment to talk a little about Canadian whisky and what separates it from the other whiskies and whiskeys around…

What is a “Canadian Whisky”?

First off, you need to know that it’s not “whiskey” with an “ey” in Canada, but “whisky” with just the “y”.

That already tells you a lot about Canadian whisky: it shares a lot of similarities with Scottish whisky (also the same spelling), and a lot of the whisky-making traditions were inherited from the Scots.

If you’re a whisky or whiskey drinker, you’ll probably be familiar with the many rules and regulations that the liquor needs to follow. For example, a straight Kentucky bourbon has to be distilled in Kentucky and contain at least 51% corn in the mash bill. Or Japanese whisky has to be aged at least three years in wooden casks stored in Japan.

Canadian whisky has a few of their own requirements, too, though thankfully not as many as in other parts of the world.

In order to be classified as a “Canadian whisky”, the liquor must:

Be distilled in Canada for at least three years

Be aged in wooden barrels no larger than 700 liters (be they charred, uncharred, old, or new, size is all that matters)

Be mashed and distilled within Canada

Be at least 40% ABV once it’s finally bottled

Notice there’s no mention of the mash bill content. Unlike other whiskeys and whiskies, Canadian whisky can be made with any grain content—rye, corn, wheat, barley, or any others. There’s also no specification as to which type of barrel has to be used, nor the alcohol content of the spirit pre-blending.

Canadian whiskies are also allowed to add artificial flavorings and colorings, which is why they tend to look so much more varied in color and offer such a wide range of flavors compared to the more “staunch traditionalist” whiskeys and whiskies.

Canadian whisky tends to be very drinkable and approachable compared to other whiskeys and whiskies. They tend to be gentler on the palate, come in a wide range of flavors, and, best of all, are some of the more affordable options.

But don’t think a lower price tag means lower quality—those are fighting words in Canada! We’ll proudly serve our whiskies against any other whiskey or whisky in the world, and know it’s still a vintage worth enjoying, as you’ll see once you get a taste of the Canadian whiskies on our list below.