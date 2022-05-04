Ask any Scotsman, and they’ll tell you there’s no whisky that can hold a candle to a good Scotch.

Even the Irish, Canadians, and Americans who make their own whiskeys have to agree: Scotch really does set a high bar for fine liquor. It’s a true gentleman’s drink, one that’ll put hair on your chest and a fire in your belly!

If you’re new to drinking whisky, that level of potency may not sound all that appealing. But don’t worry: we’re here to help you graduate to drinking like a real man, going from light beer and Shirley Temples to sipping fine Scotch with the best of the lads.

Below, we’ll share with you a list of the top Scotch whiskeys for beginners to start enjoying right off the bat. None are overly pricey, and many of them are perfect for drinking on the rocks, neat, or even in a cocktail.

By the time you get through this list—either just reading it or, and I can’t recommend this highly enough, sampling each of the whiskeys—you’ll have a much greater appreciation for the subtleties and nuances of fine Scotch whisky.

Get ready to take those training wheels off and savor every sip of these fine Scotches!

Best Scotch for Beginners

Tips For Beginner Scotch Drinkers

Don’t worry if you’re new to Scotch-drinking—it’ll be a delightful experience from start to finish, if you do it right.

Here are a few tips to help newbies get into sampling and savoring Scotch the right way:

Age matters – The average “affordable” Scotch whisky will be in the 10 to 15-year range (as you’ll see by our list below), and this is a good age range for newbies to start off with. However, keep in mind that older Scotches develop more complex flavors, mellow out, and grow finer with age. Whiskies aged 18+ years are always a more refined choice—and well worth the cost.

That being said, you’ll find that most single malt whiskies are best before they pass the 18-year age mark. The best “old” Scotches are typically blends, but your ideal single malt whisky age range is 10-18 years.

Start off non-smoky – Coal is often used to heat the barley that’s ultimately turned into whisky, but this can lead to a very smoky flavor. When combined with peat-heavy water, the result is a very intense, sometimes aggressively-flavored whisky that beginners might not enjoy.

Newbies, look for Scotches that are “unpeated” or “moderately peated”. That way, you can taste the subtler flavors without your taste buds being overwhelmed. Over time, you will likely come to love peated Scotch, but at the beginning, start out light.

Add a splash of water – If the Scotch is very intense right out of the gate, you can moderate it by adding a splash of water. Water not only softens Scotch, but can actually accentuate its more nuanced flavors and aromas. Plus, it’ll make the Scotch linger on your taste buds.

Smell before sipping – Yes, the aroma is a critical part of the Scotch-drinking experience! Your nose plays an important part in your ability to taste, so sampling the scents by breathing in deep will help to bring out the more intricate, complex scents—and ultimately the tastes.

Just make sure to keep your nose above the rim of your glass; too close, and the Scotch’s potency could overwhelm your keen sense of smell.

Avoid “the rocks” – Adding ice chills the drink, but a chilled Scotch is actually a less flavorful Scotch. The cold will actually mute the flavors and make them harder to detect with each sip, so you’ll have a harder time picking out the subtle notes and tastes.

Note: If you’re going to add ice, make sure it’s a large cube or ball that will melt very slowly. That way, you won’t water down the whisky excessively.

Sip, don’t gulp – Scotch is a gentleman’s drink, and gentlemen would never chug their whisky (only beer). Instead, you sip your whisky and take your time to savor every drop. You don’t have to get all fancy and swirl it around in your mouth if you don’t want to (though it’s the best way to explore the deeper flavors and nuances), but make sure to sip your whisky slowly so it won’t overwhelm your taste buds.

If the whisky is getting too strong, try taking a sip then inhaling a bit of air before swallowing. Like water, bringing air into your mouth will open up the Scotch and make it easier to taste the flavors.

Fight against peer pressure – There’s no “right” or “wrong” when it comes to Scotch. Your friends may have strong opinions about which Scotch is “best”, but that’s all it is, an opinion. At the end of the day, your goal is to find a Scotch that you enjoy, that sets your taste buds dancing in the way that brings a smile to your face.

That being said, accept the recommendations from your friends. They may have good taste in whisky, and their suggestions could lead you to a bottle of something you love. But if you don’t like it, no matter how much they rave or insist on it, move on until you find a Scotch that works for you.