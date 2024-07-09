McDonald’s teamed up with the 2024 anime of the year, “Jujutsu Kaisen,” to release an American twist on the celebrated Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald’s Japan. The new sauce is tangy and sweet with notes of garlic and soy sauce, and comes with exclusive package designs featuring characters from the manga.

The new “Special Grade Garlic Sauce” is available on July 9 and is app-exclusive. This means customers can only try it when placing an order through the McDonald’s app and not in-store or via third party orders. In a press release, the fast food chain says the sauce “introduces a new arc” in its sauce line-up.

The chain kicked off the announcement of the collaboration on July 1 with a cryptic social media tease referencing “Something SPECIALZ coming.” Fans of the manga and anime series were quick to guess that it references to King Gnu’s SPECIALZ song, which is the opening theme in the second half of season 2 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

McDonald’s later confirmed the collaboration with a poster featuring prominent JJK characters including Kento Nanami, Ryomen Sukuna, Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro. The limited-edition “Special Grade Garlic Sauce” is named after the Special Grade classification given to the strongest JJK and Curses within the JJK universe.

It comes in eight separate package lids featuring characters from “Jujutsu Kaisen” including villains like Mahito and Suguru Geto. McDonald’s encourages consumers and fans of the anime to “collect them all” so they can reach their peak strength. The sauce is free with any order of McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

Images courtesy of McDonald’s