AThe Land Down Under is one of the world’s top producers of fine wines. This distinction makes some vintages from the country highly coveted by drinkers and collectors. At the same time, Australia is also home to distilleries that distribute exclusive drams only a select few can sample. Everyone knows about Sullivan’s Cove and this year marks the release of its oldest single malt yet. This is the Lost Cask series 24 Year Old.

Here’s a little backstory about this limited-edition drop. “Some years ago, five casks from our distillery’s earliest days were discovered in a remote part of Tasmania, long considered lost to time. Four of these barrels were released as a 21 year old vatted expression, but the fifth and final cask displayed extraordinary potential for further maturation,” reads the product page.

For the Lost Cask series 24 Year Old, Sullivan’s Cove sources this aqua vitae from cask number HB0085. As noted earlier, the contents of this wooden vessel were the most promising among the five. The label’s Distillery Manager Heather Tillott, and her “Sensory Team” were behind with the additional aging process.

The final step was transferring the liquid into an ex-bourbon American oak cask before bottling. Since only a few will get to indulge in the Lost Cask series 24 Year Old, here are the official tasting notes. A whiff of the spirit reveals aromas of pink licorice, ripe watermelon, strawberry musk, grapefruit, raspberry coulis, and panettone among others.

Each sip unveils a palate of sweet grains, pear juice, apple juice, mango milkshake, guava, raspberries, kiwi fruit, and more. Ultimately, the Lost Cask series 24 Year Old leaves a warm and long finish. Only 132 bottles are available for purchase via a ballot on November 18, 2024.

