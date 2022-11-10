Looking for a new adventure? Time to hit the open road on a brand new bike!

But don’t immediately opt for a stock motorcycle; instead, consider one of the elegant, custom-made “bobber motorcycles” that give you the stripped-down, ultra-cool look you’ve been dreaming of.

Below, we’ve collected a list of the best bobber motorcycles you can buy in 2022, but before we get to that selection, it’s worth taking a few moments to talk about what the heck a bobber motorcycle is, what separates them from “stock” bikes, and how you can actually make your own.

By the end of this page, you’ll know everything you need to know to A) DIY a custom-job bobber motorcycle, or B) find the right bobber bike to suit your needs.

What is a Bobber Motorcycle?

The term “bobber” comes from “bob-job”, a slang word used to describe custom work done on a motorcycle by someone who is not a motorcycle engineer or mechanic.

The practice began in the 1920s, when people began cutting extraneous parts off the Harley Davidson J-series V-Twin motorcycle. This was done to give the aging motorcycle a fashion upgrade, as well as to improve its performance. Not only did removing all the extra parts make the bike lighter, but it created a lower, shorter machine that got a lot more oomph out of its existing motor.

However, the first “official” bob-jobs only appeared in the mid-1930s. Modders stripped down bigger, heavier bikes to create their own custom race bikes similar to Harley Davidson’s WR and WLDR or the Indian Daytona Scout.

By the 1940s, following World War II, soldiers returning from the war had learned a lot of mechanic skills, skills that allowed them to customize their own bikes. Modifications became a common practice over the next few decades, including striking paint jobs, raised handlebars, smaller gas tanks, and upturned exhaust pipes.

The term “bobber” only came into existence in the 1990s, when motorcycle manufacturers began producing their own road-going bob-jobs, including “retro-bobbers” and “bobber choppers”.

Features of a Bobber Motorcycle

There is no “one size fits all” approach to bob-jobs, so there is no single list of features that make up bobber motorcycles. However, a few of the more standard modifications include:

Removing the front fender

Removing excess accessories

Shortening the rear

Lowering the seat tube

Shortening the wheelbase

Adding wild paint jobs

Modifying the seats

Switching out the tail and headlights

The beauty of bobbers is that even the ones you can buy direct from manufacturers (as you’ll see by our list below) can all still be modded and customized further. As long as you’re cutting off/stripping down parts, you’ll be living the spirit of the bobber motorcycle right.

Can You Make Your Own Bobber Motorcycle?

What made bobber motorcycles so popular throughout most of the 1900s was the fact that they could be made. Hobbyists and mechanics (both amateur and expert) were able to take stock bikes and strip them down, removing anything they considered excess and customizing them to their own preferences.

That can still be done with a lot of the motorcycles on the market today. If you have the skills at welding and mechanics, you can totally customize a stock bike to your liking. Removing the excess parts and adding your own custom parts can be pricey, but a great passion project or weekend hobby.

Or, if you’re not skilled at the manual labor part of the customization process, you can hire a bike shop to do it for you. Many specialize in bob-jobs, producing stripped-down, custom-made motorcycles that will definitely fit into the category of “bobber motorcycle”. The price will often be higher, but if you’ve got the money to spend, it’s definitely a good way to ensure your investment (in the bike as well as the mods) is protected.

But if you don’t have the skills or time to build your own bobber motorcycle or the money to hire a bike shop for custom work, here are a few road-worthy bobber motorcycles you can buy ready-to-ride right now!