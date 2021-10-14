When designing a track-focused supercar, seasoned engineers it’s not all about horsepower. You equip the biggest and meanest powertrain configuration there is, but it won’t guarantee a podium finish. Meanwhile, an Italian automotive upstart Bermat is taking weight management to the extreme. The GT-Pista is their track-only contender that manages to tip the scales at only 2,425 lbs.

You can already guess that carbon fiber and other lightweight composites are at play here. Then there’s the monocoque T-MM chassis which shaves it down some more. Dimensions-wise, the GT-Pista has a 102.4-inch wheelbase and measures 181 inches long, 78.7 inches wide, and stands 47.2 inches tall.

At the heart of this high-performance platform is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in a longitudinal configuration. Bermat mates this to a six-speed sequential transmission with a self-locking differential. Output is rated at 400 horsepower with 332 lb-ft of torque and will sprint from a standstill to 62 mph in four seconds.

Anyone behind the wheel of the GT-Pista can look forward to excellent driving dynamics on any course. It rides on a push-rod suspension system with adjustable shock absorbers. Meanwhile, Four 19-inch OZ Racing wheels shod in Pirelli DHB tires provides superior grip and traction.

The front uses 380-mm self-ventilating discs with six-piston calipers, while the rear gets 355-mm self-ventilating discs and four-piston calipers. It will need superior stopping power and handling when it zips around the tracks.

Inside the cockpit, there’s a digital instrument panel and a race-ready steering wheel akin to that on F1 cars. The interior shows a generous use of carbon fiber on the dash, race seats, and panels of its gullwing doors. Aside from the GT-Pista, Bermat plans to release a road-legal version dubbed the GT.

Images courtesy of Bermat