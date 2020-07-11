For consumer electronics, Apple currently dominates several segments of the tech market. Some might point out telecommunications, but iOS no longer seems to innovate, unlike Android. However, when it comes to health and fitness, the Apple Watch lineup has been the clear winner over the years. Furthermore, another wearable of theirs – the AirPods series – virtually outsells everything else. Bang & Olufsen, on the other hand, hopes to gain a foothold in the true-wireless earbuds battleground. To do so, it presents the Beoplay E8 Sport.

It should be immediately apparent that what sets it apart from the older E8 is the type of users it wants to attract. The Danish brand is known for the first-class design and construction of its products. Moreover, the performance and acoustic quality are certainly impressive which could justify its premium price point. As such, don’t let the compact nature of the Beoplay E8 Sport fool you, because it packs a punch.

Those with a dynamic lifestyle will find its robust construction reliable for many types of scenarios. The wireless earbuds boast an IP57-rated water resistance, which is better than the IP54 rating of its predecessor. The Beoplay E8 Sport can withstand even the most punishing workouts or unpredictable weather for outdoor activities.

Audio from both music playback and calls have been improved, while usage time on a single charge has been upgraded as well. Bang & Olufsen promises seven hours of use before it needs to recharge. Owners can do so on-the-go via the case, which can fully charge the earbuds up to four times. The Beoplay E8 Sport comes in two colorways: Black and Oxygen Blue.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen