If you’ve been following the news, there’s this ongoing debate regarding a consumer’s ownership of digital products. Companies behind these IPs argue that we are only granted a license, which can be revoked anytime. As such, people recommend we get the physical item instead. For music enthusiasts, it means CDs or vinyl. Given the latter is trending, you’ll need a playback device like Audio Technica’s AT-LP8X.

Streaming music is undoubtedly convenient with a huge selection of services available. However, most avid listeners prefer something tangible to add to their collection. There’s also additional aesthetic appeal of the cover art or even the vinyl record you can choose to display.

You can’t go wrong with something from Audio Technica — a reputable Japanese brand in operation since 1962. The AT-LP8X is a semi-automatic direct-drive model that incorporates contemporary and classic design elements. Apart from the transparent dust cover, close to everything here is.

Although belt-drive record players still exist, many brands now find direct-drive technology more beneficial. Not only does it allow for compact form factors, but the mechanism reportedly delivers reliability, durability, instantaneous start-ups, and more. The AT-LP8X measures 18″ x 14″ x 6.3″ (WxDxH) and weighs 23 lbs.

Its construction uses MDF for the box plinth, a die-cast aluminum platter, a rubber mat, and a J-shaped aluminum tonearm. The latter is equipped with an AT-LT10 headshell and an AT-VM95E BK cartridge. Likewise, its base features height-adjustable feet just in case the surface it stands on has imperfections.

“The AT-LP8X’s tonearm lifts automatically at the end of a record and its motor automatically stops – rare features on a direct-drive turntable. This gives you the freedom to listen casually and not worry about when a record will end,” writes Audio Technica.

Images courtesy of Audio Technica