The Benchmade Bugout knife can now be customized into more than 400,000 configurations to fit personal need and design preference. This option ups the EDC’s wow-factor outside of its remarkable features.

This flyweight blade is now fully customizable from the blade shape, handle design, construction, and more. You can choose from a drop-point and drop-point serrated blade made from either S30V or 20CV stainless steel. The S30V is tougher than the 20CV although the latter is more corrosion-resistant and retains its edge better. You can also choose from a black or satin finish on your blade.

Moreover, you can customize the front and back of the blade with laser markings. You can upload your own image for the front or choose from a given list and add a pattern and a text. The same goes for the back blade.

Of course, the personalization extends to the handle. The customizable Benchmade Bugout knife gives you three options: glass-filled nylon, G10 classic, or Jade. You can even choose colors for the front and back part of the handle and add a black or satin liner.

Lastly, the hardware part gives you a choice between satin and black color for the axis and screws. Then you can pick from a deep carry satin mini or deep carry black mini for the clip and choose among several bright colors for the thumb lug and spacer.

The custom Benchmade Bugout knife starts at a price of $170 and could go up to $240 depending on your choices. Regardless of the price, the joy is immeasurable when you see the finish design of your very own pocketknife.

Images courtesy of Benchmade