The Benchmade Mini Bugout Knife is ideal if you’re looking for extreme portability and functionality in a survival tool. It only weighs 1.5 ounces but offers the full-potential of a drop point blade that can cut anything.

This is a small, light, sharp and reliable tool you wouldn’t mind putting in your pocket or in your bag. Created for general outdoor use, it uses a high-performance CPM-S30V steel blade with a satin finish and sports a partial swedge for a finer point. The blade is guaranteed for edge retention, cutting performance, and corrosion resistance.

Meanwhile, Its ergonomic design comes fitted with anodized dual thumb studs for easy one-handed operation. Likewise, it employs the AXIS lock mechanism for ambidextrous use. The lightly-textured Grivory handle adds comfort and a secure grip for efficiency.

The Benchmade Mini Bugout Knife is a folding pocket knife that comes small at just 6.49 inches with its blade at only 2.82 inches. The cutting edge measures at 2.75 inches and the blade width at 0.875 inches. If not for its handle, you’d barely notice this knife in your pocket or bag. It’s quite sleek with its blade thickness only at 0.09″.

Moreover, this knife only uses premium steel, which boasts a Rockwell hardness scale between 58-60. This means it is durable and stays sharp considerably longer. You then have a pocket knife guaranteed for life.

The Benchmade Mini Bugout Knife takes portability to another level with the integrated oversized lanyard hole. It also comes with a reversible deep-carry pocket clip. It comes in orange and black-and-white color variants.