This weird-looking pocketknife that looks like a prop from a sci-fi film is Artisan Cutlery’s latest offering, the Butcherling. It cuts a perplexing yet intriguing silhouette that looks aggressive. Yet, it’s designed to be totally user-friendly.

This folder features a stonewashed 0.15-inch-thick Tanto blade with a flat grind crafted from S35VN steel. The blade pivots effortlessly via a ceramic ball bearing and uses a crossbar lock for security during and after use. When closed, it is merely 4.37″ long and opened at 7.6″ long, making it compact and pocket-friendly.

The Butcherling packs a lightweight titanium handle and pocket clip. While it looks like it’s veering more towards style than functionality, this knife can actually perform daily tasks. It’s “a total pacifist at heart” that aims to help with everyday tasks while looking stylishly good.

When in closed position and put on the back of the handle and balanced on the protruding part of the blade, it looks like a spaceship preparing for take off. But its sci-fi-inspired silhouette is only part of what makes this folder an outstanding addition to your utility tool.

The Butcherling is small, fierce, and amazingly functional. It features a signature grind with a downward-sloped fuller and a parallel grind. It has a high hollow grind near the tip to make slicing through boxes and thin materials effortless.

Meanwhile, its low flat grind is the workhorse as it’s ideal for high-stress tasks like cutting copper wire or slicing through tough materials. Then the deep hollow grind near the handle gets the least action but works wonders in minor tasks like peeling fruits or vegetables. Of course, the hole in the middle of the blade serves as a tether or for hanging the Butcherling after a hard day’s work.

