The Bellroy Tech Kit Compact is different from the Tech Kit, obviously, for its size. The smaller version can still accommodate most of your teach gears though.

This pack comes in a portable, one-handed carry size of 170 x 130 x 55mm compared to its predecessor which measures 130 x 230 x 72 mm. Both come in the same water-resistant woven fabric lining made from recycled materials, and premium, environmentally certified leather shell.

The difference with the Bellroy Tech Kit Compact is there is no space in the middle to hold a pen. Still, the provided pockets are more than enough to carry your tech needs. This kit can hold charging cables, Airpod, a cable adapter, some USB cables, and more. The magnetic slip pocket can store a power bank, while stretch mesh pockets can hold a charging brick and standard-sized mouse.

This tech pack uses elastic loops to keep cables in place and also for easy access. Its padded soft-shell body makes it easy to store in tight spaces in your backpack, bag, or laptop bag even. It takes up less space on your desk too compared to the bigger Tech Kit.

The Bellroy Tech Kit Compact zips open flat for a better view and access to your gear. It stands upright when not in use so it takes even lesser space on your workspace. This tech pouch also comes in three colors: Limestone, Marine blue, and Midnight. The product is guaranteed durable and free from defects in material and workmanship and backed with a three-year warranty from the company.

