For premium true wireless earbuds, we often assume robust ingress protection is part of the package. Engineers should ideally account for how people naturally sweat from activities like walking. Be sure to check if your next pair is indeed built to match your active lifestyle. Beats by Dre just launched the Beats Fit Pro and it’s ready for your workouts.

Just so we are on the same page, these TWS earbuds are not completely waterproof. Sadly, you can’t wear them in the shower or go for a swim with these on. However, the IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance is enough to withstand rain and even the most intense activities. They’re not calling it Beats Fit Pro just for kicks either.

The “Pro” designation there tells us that it packs flagship-tier features like active noise cancelling (ANC). Moreover, since Beats by Dre now operates under Apple’s banner, it has access to exclusive cutting-edge tech. The Bluetooth earbuds are still compatible with Android devices but work best with the parent company’s ecosystem of products.

Just like the AirPods lineup, the Beats Fit Pro pack the H1 chip which adds even more versatility over other TWS models out there. It also supports Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for fully immersive audio. Ergonomics is top-notch as flexible silicone wingtips and eartips keep the buds on even while you’re on the move.

Go hands-free with the help of Apple’s Siri or just use the intuitive touch controls. Meanwhile, the dual beamforming microphones and processor keep your voice crystal clear during calls. Get up to six hours of playback with ANC activated — with 18 hours more from the charging case. The Beats Fit Pro are available in four colorways: Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple.

