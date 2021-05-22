The VIZOR Laptop Shade lets you immerse yourself with nature while working in the outdoors. It blocks out UV or the sun’s glare so your eyes stay comfortable.

Forget having to squint, peer close to the screen, or use your hand and some other means to block the glare. This handy does all the work for you so you can stay focus on the task at hand. It doesn’t require any major installation so it only takes seconds to set up. Simply open, expand and rest on top of your laptop to start using.

The VIZOR Laptop Shade has a universal fit so it works with 13″ to 17″ laptops including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, HP ProBook, HP EliteBook, HP Envy, and Asus ZenBook. It also serves its purpose for the Asus VivoBook, Acer Aspire, Acer Nitro, Acer Swift, Samsung Series 5, Microsoft Surface, Lenovo IdeaPad, Lenovo ThinkPad, and Dell XPS.

It stays on top of your divide regardless of the bumps, wind, and other unexpected movements thanks to its foam padding and rubber contact. So whether you’re working on a steady surface or on the go inside a vehicle, then you can be certain that it doesn’t topple down. Plus it serves to block prying eyes so you can keep your work private.

Best of all, the VIZOR Laptop Shade is lightweight and folds down to a compact size that seamlessly fits inside backpacks, sleeves, or laptop bags. It measures 25cm x 23cm x 1.3cm when packed down. If you’re not working outdoors, it does its job too against the glare from overhead lights. It is meant for long use with its durable, impact-resistant construction made with Carbon Black Amphoralene and carbon fiber.

Images courtesy of VIZOR