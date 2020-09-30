There’s no other name that’s as well known when it comes to survival tips than Bear Grylls. Edward Michael Grylls is a British former SAS serviceman and survival instructor who teaches folk like us how not to die in the great outdoors. Therefore, Luminox is partnering with him once more to market the Survival ECO. Not only does this timepiece boast outstanding durability, but its purchase also contributes to efforts to save the environment.

We have been featuring cool items in the past making use of waste materials. We have some shoes from Adidas, there’s a Bluetooth speaker from a small startup and a high-end watch collection from Oris. Now, Luminox is jumping aboard the eco-friendly train with its latest tie-in with Bear Grylls. The Swiss-made Survival ECO boasts a construction that uses 100% ocean-bound plastic.

The watchmaker is crafting the 45mm case, the uni-directional rotating bezel, and even the strap from the collected ocean-bound plastics. The deep blue dial flaunts a wave pattern while the outer ring in a lighter shade. Other notable elements include the Bear Grylls Logo in Super-LumiNova that replaces the 10 o’clock hour marker. Another is the “Never Give Up” quote just above the 6 o’clock marker and the date window in place of the 3 o’clock marker.

The Luminox x Bear Grylls Survival ECO also features the brand’s “Always Visible” technology. You can find these tritium gas tubes inserts in green on the second hand, hour hand, 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock, and 9 o’clock mark. Then the 12 o’clock mark on both the dial and bezel sport orange tritium gas tube inserts. Finally, running the show is a Ronda 515 movement. Only 1,500 pieces will be made available.

Images courtesy of Luminox