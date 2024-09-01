French tiny house builder Plume has designed a tiny yet cozy home for two that is merely 17.8 feet long. Called the Tiny house du Lac, it’s a compact home based on a double-axle trailer that has the basic necessities to make it feel comfortable and livable.

On the outside, the house boasts a minimalist yet beautiful facade with its brushed and pre-grayed Douglas cladding and steel roof. Its design is straightforward but otherwise inviting. Its compact size reflects the interior with its open plan layout. The home has a height of 11 feet (3.5 m) and opens directly into the kitchen.

While the kitchen is compact, it still has space to cook, wash, and clean. It offers an induction stove, a small fridge, a sink, and some custom cabinetry for storage. Despite the limited space, the Tiny house du Lac, which translates as Tiny house at the Lake, managed to include a living room, which has a two-person sofa and a small drop-down wall-mounted dining table for two.

Meanwhile, the opposite end of the home hosts the loft bedroom equipped with a double bed. This area is accessible by a wooden ladder and the space below it can serve different purpose. It can double as a storage area, a reading nook or hangout place, or a space to put a child’s bed.

As for the bathroom, it’s the only separate room in Tiny house du Lac. It’s small but Plume was able to equip it with a shower, a sink, a flushing toilet, and some shelving. This house is made to be easily towable to abide by the strict towing laws in France. It serves as a rental or vacation house.

Images courtesy of Plume