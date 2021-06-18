In any outdoor adventure, it’s always best to be prepared for any sudden change in weather. It could be sunny one moment then before you know it, you’re trekking under a heavy downpour. Thankfully, raincoats, ponchos, and the like are easily available in the market. But The Campo is no ordinary rain poncho though. It has other features that make your commune with nature comfortable.

Versatile, durable, and lightweight. This clever product is all about utility and multifunctionality. As such its design allows it to convert into a full-size hammock, a shelter, and even as a camping blanket. All these conveniences packed in one portable and packable carry that you can easily stash in your backpack or hang via a carabiner.

Dubbed as the perfect “Swiss Army” tool for any adventure, The Campo is designed to withstand whatever nature brings. Its waterproof DWR finish coupled with YKK waterproof zippers keep you dry under the rain. So its shelter and rain poncho feature definitely work wonders. It even has cinch tabs for a secure fit so no water can pass through.

Moreover, it boasts a tough build because of its construction, which is from highly tensile 70 Denier ripstop nylon. This is an extremely durable fabric that’s tough on wear and tear and commonly used in sporting goods or medical equipment. Thus, The Campo definitely keeps its shape whether you take it to the beach or to the mountain. It makes perfect outdoor or even survival gear.

Images courtesy of The Campo