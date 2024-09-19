Outdoor adventures wouldn’t be complete without food and refreshments. If you’re packing for a day-long picnic with family or friends, then DOD’s Mahyad Cooler offers an amazing 43L of efficient cooling performance.

This hard-sided cooler box boasts a robust construction that can withstand the most rugged outdoor adventures. Its solid design complements its superior insulation performance. With 11.4 galloons of storage capacity, you can pack food, drinks, fruits, and vegetables and not worry about spoilage.

DOD’s Mahyad Cooler features two polyethylene dividers that split the storage into three sections for organized storage. These are removable dividers so you can adjust the space according to your needs. You can decide not to use them if you opt for one large storage, which is ideal when storing large amounts of ice to keep drinks cold and perishables fresh for hours.

One of its standout features is its strong cold storage performance that keeps ice intact for extended periods. This way, you won’t have to worry about running out of ice or having to use melting ice even in harsh environments. This is thanks to the cooler’s dense foam construction made from polyurethane, which is the most effective insulator when it comes to coolers.

Polyurethane has smaller air pockets that result in better temperature regulation. It is also more durable and has better wear and tear resistance than polystyrene foam coolers. DOD’s Mahyad Cooler uses polyurethane for tis shell and filler.

This hard shell cooler opens and closes via side buckles and has easy grip handles or rope handles for carrying options. It’s on the heavier side at 11kg, which is understandable given its large storage capacity. It measures 25″ W x 14″ D x 16″ H.

Images courtesy of DOD Outdoors