When you love hosting parties or taking family and friends out for an excursion over open water, size matters. The blueprint for this extraordinary ship is provided by Laurent Giles Naval Architects Limited.
This allows the WHY200 to match the area found on larger watercraft. Wally notes that there’s approximately 1,550 sq-ft for the exterior and an impressive 2,153 sq-ft inside.
If that’s not enough, how about panoramic views afforded by wrap-around glass panels of the main deck. The owner’s suite at the bow of the WHY200 gets the best seats in the house. Enjoy the breathtaking backdrops as you relax in the comfort of your spacious room.
Head on over to the beach club at the aft section of the lower deck to access the beach club. Take a dip in the sea or take out your personal watercraft to pump up the fun. The fold-out wings can accommodate more people or becoming diving platforms.
Images courtesy of Wally