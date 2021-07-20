Just when it seems like an awesome getaway on the road away from civilization a setback ruins everyone’s day. There are a lot of scenarios that can rain on your parade such as engine trouble, an empty fuel tank, and a flat tire, among others. If you experience the latter, Baseus can help with its portable Tire Inflator.

Normally a flat tire is easy to handle as long as you have a spare and floor jack ready. Still, it’s always better to have a contingency plan. Unless your ride is equipped with run-flat tires, a puncture can put you in a difficult situation. As such, a portable tire inflator is an essential piece of equipment that should be in everyone’s kit.

The Baseus Tire Inflator is the very definition of compact and cordless. It measures 5.12 x 3.19 x 1.81 inches and weighs 15.8 ounces. At first glance, it looks more like a high-capacity power bank. The device features an LED digital display that functions as the TPMS

It draws power from a pair of 2,000 mAh batteries for a total of 4,000 mAh. Push-button controls are arranged vertically on the right. Using the Tire Inflator is easy as the system automatically shuts off once the desired tire pressure has been reached.

A built-in LED light is handy when using it in the dark. Baseus says it is capable of supplying up to 150 PSI. No need to plug it into your car’s DC power outlet, but you can do so when the battery is low. The Tire Inflator also comes with different nozzles for various needs.

Images courtesy of Baseus