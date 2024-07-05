Classic car enthusiasts are always on the lookout for barnyard finds or listings. However, it requires some luck to stumble on something big. Your best bet would be to check out auctions from renowned establishments like RM Sotheby’s. Just out of curiosity, we viewed the catalog for their upcoming Monterey Car Week event and found this 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra “Snake Charmer.”

By now, everybody knows vehicles built by legendary American automotive designer and racing driver Carroll Shelby are typically huge highlights at shows and auctions. In fact, we believe there are plenty of interested buyers who will push bids way beyond the estimated price by RM Sotheby’s. It’s scheduled to hit the stage anytime between August 14 to August 17, 2024.

An official inspection claims chassis number CSX 2277 never underwent any restoration. This roadster was previously the property of Hank Williams and never changed hands. The 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra “Snake Charmer” offered here shows some patina, yet was painstakingly maintained to keep it in excellent condition for display or the occasional drive.

RM Sotheby’s also says the engine number 3493 matches the body, which makes this deal even sweeter. Collectors are surely eyeing the “Snake Charmer” right now. A view of the cockpit shows various badges and even the signature of Shelby on the dashboard glove compartment. This machine rides on American five-spoke rims instead of the factory wires.

“The “Snake Charmer” Cobra is sold today from the Hank Williams Trust, still in Hank’s name on the original 1965 title, in the original envelope, with its nearly 60-year-old Silver Mink repaint, red Naugahyde interior, and gentle bumps and bruises from decades on the track,” reads the listing.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s