If you’re heading down under anytime soon or if you are already there, you’ll know that it’s more than just a place where everything is out to kill you. It has been a running gag that Australia practically has danger lurking at every corner. To those who want to relax and escape from the stifling urban landscape, the Bangalay Luxury Villas might just do the trick.

Give your senses a break and head on over to the south coast for some much-deserved pampering. Fancy playing golf? Well, the establishment is just within reach of a course in Shoalhaven Heads. Just a two-hour trip out of Sydney, it’s a perfect destination to indulge in the finer things in life every now and then.

What greets you are premium accommodations that boast modern architecture with splendid sceneries all around. You have spacious interiors with air conditioning and ceiling fans. If you’re packing groceries, the kitchen is perfect for preparing your meals.

Choose between a one-bedroom villa that has a golf view or a garden view. For those booking the 2 bedroom options, only the garden view is available. The Bangalay complex boasts, Tesla charging stations, mobility aids, an on-site restaurant, a swimming pool, and more.

When the sun’s heat is more bearable, take scenic walks along the 7-mile beach national park. Since you’re already in the area, let the concierge make suggestions on what to do and where to go. Bangalay wants its guests to get the most out of their visit to Shoalhaven Heads. Might as well experience all the cool things out there for a memorable time.

Images courtesy of Bangalay Luxury Villas