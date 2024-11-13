A café is traditionally a modest restaurant that serves coffee, tea, pastries, and light meals. By modern standards, these establishments now function as social hubs where people do more than just enjoy refreshments. To get a leg up over the competition, it pays to offer unique experiences. Here’s what Cafe Shin in Paris brings to the table.

The capital of France caters to anyone fascinated by art, fashion, gastronomy, and culture. Brimming with various types of attractions, first-time visitors are sure to discover something new each time they drop by. The coffee shop in question taps Uchronia’s professional eye for interior design to transport patrons beyond the city’s borders.

Thanks to Korea’s entertainment industry, and with the aid of its government, the world is currently crazy for its music, movies, TV shows, food, and traditions. You can find Cafe Shin at Rue des Petites-Écuries. The studio was tasked to create a motif straight out of Seoul. From the outside, we have a navy blue facade clad in Palet ceramic tiles.

Hangul characters for Cafe Shin adorn the top, while the text “From Seoul to Paris” is on the glazing. Elsewhere, it also advertises the daily availability of homemade pastries and fresh kimbap. A coffee counter with an open kitchen greets everyone who enters. It’s built out of wood with washi paper on the roof and hammered metal on the sides.

Other aesthetic influences include a cozy that resembles a South Korean bathhouse. Uchronia then adds flower cushions as whimsical touches. The same Palet tiles as the exterior cover this section of Cafe Shin and its shelves. Finally. the owners are South Korean pastry chef Shin Eun Jung and French chef Julien Sebbag.

Images courtesy of Jules Focone/Cafe Shin