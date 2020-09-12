Bang & Olufsen crafts some of the most elegant audio products that add a distinct touch luxury to every home. Be it in the living room, man cave, or even the bedroom, the brand’s eye for design and ear for sound combine to deliver unrivaled quality in both build and acoustics. Hence, we would like to remind you that the Struer, Denmark-based company also makes these in a portable form. In fact, their range-topping model right now is the Beoplay H95.

Most of the time, headphones – both regular and the high-end kind – can become uncomfortable after extended listening sessions. Bang & Olufsen is ready to overcome that limitation through top-notch ergonomics and materials. With 95 years of experience under their belt, the brand knows exactly how to deliver comfort with a premium presentation.

The Beoplay H95 headphones flaunt and over-ear configuration with oval earcups. The latter is fashioned from ductile memory foam wrapped with soft-top grain lambskin for an exquisite feel on the user’s skin. Moreover, this bespoke combination reduces pressure on the ears, which makes it an excellent choice for prolonged usage.

Nobody wants to hear distracting background noise while playing their tunes. Therefore, the Beoplay H95 relies on adaptive noise cancellation technology that dynamically adjusts to your surroundings. The headphones deliver impressive audio through a pair of 40 mm titanium drivers with neodymium magnets.

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and support for high-fidelity codecs ensure music and calls are crystal clear. A full charge of its 1,110 mAh battery is enough for up to 38 hours of wireless playback. Bang & Olufsen even throws in a sleek aluminum carrying case to protect your Beoplay H95 during transport. It is available in Black or Grey Mist colorways.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen