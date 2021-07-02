Growing up, there were a lot of interesting comic strips that have withstood the test of time and remain relevant until now. Created by Charles M. Schulz, Peanuts introduced characters that would be a huge part of many people’s childhood. As such, Bamford Watch Department and Revolution are tugging at our nostalgic hearts with the GMT Joe Cool.

Among the huge cast, Snoopy is the most popular. Charlie Brown’s beloved beagle regularly earns the spotlight for his wild imagination. Among the countless alter egos the pooch created; Joe Cool is perhaps the most iconic. Therefore, the Bamford x Revolution collaboration dedicates this timepiece to his suave persona.

The GMT Joe Cool starts off with a 40 x 11.7 mm tonneau case. The mix of polished and brushed finishes plays around with how light reflects off the surfaces. A quick peek at the caseback shows the Revolution badge dead center while the Bamford London branding is embossed instead.

Powering the watch is a self-winding Sellita SW330-2 calibre with a 42-hour power reserve. It is paired with a black Cordura fabric strap that ends in a pin buckle closure system. With these details out of the way, let’s check out what Snoopy is up to.

True to its namesake, we have Joe Cool himself striking a pose in the middle of the dial. As with most character watches, his paws point out the hour and minutes, while Woodstock makes an appearance as the GMT hand.

The outer ring is an internal rotating bezel that you turn via the crown at 10 o’clock. The Bamford x Revolution GMT Joe Cool ships in a special packaging that looks like Snoopy’s doghouse. Moreover, just like the lume on the watch, the box also glows.

Images courtesy of Bamford Watch Department