Interest surrounding manga hasn’t wavered ever since scanlations and official translations were readily available online. With regular updates each time a new chapter comes up we are always eager to learn what happens next. That’s why we’re pumped that our favorite overpowered superhero is featured in a collaboration. Meet the BAIT x One-Punch Man x Adidas Montreal 76.

The ongoing series trudges along and there’s no shortage of hijinks, gags, and mind-blowing fight scenes. As always, our indifferent protagonist finds himself in odd situations and usually ends up saving the day. Still, there are chapters that are on a serious note which makes it a worthy read.

Thus, it’s only fitting the character is getting a limited-edition pair of kicks from Adidas courtesy of BAIT. We must say that they managed to capture all the elements that embody Saitama’s appearance in the manga. First off, the BAIT x One-Punch Man x Adidas Montreal 76 comes matches Saitama’s costume.

The suede uppers are in yellow with the stripes, tongue, laces, ankle collar, and inner lining in red. Then there’s the chunky rubber cupsole in white. What follows are the other brandings. On the lateral sides of each shoe parallel to the stripe near the ankle are the Katakana script for Saitama (サイタマ) and the streetwear label in gold.

On the heel counter, you’ll spot the One-Punch Man text in red. Meanwhile, the moustache shows the Adidas trefoil flower emblem on the left, while the right has an image of Saitama’s head with the BAIT name just below.

Then there’s the combination logo of Adidas, BAIT, and One-Punch Man on the tongue, and insoles. Moreover, you can take out the sockliners to see an awesome artwork of Saitama. The BAIT x One-Punch Man x Adidas Montreal 76 launches on June 30, 2021.

Images courtesy of BAIT