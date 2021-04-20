If you’re a South Park fan, then you may want to get a pair of the Adidas Campus 80s South Park Towelie, inspired by the genetically engineered government spy Towelie. The sneakers have the character’s likeness covered from the colors to the cartoonist eye illustrations.

This homage to one of the show’s cooked characters comes with a purple terrycloth upper with white leather overlays and purple leather lining. It even has Towelie’s eyes on the tongue. In tribute to the cannabis-consuming character, the eyes turn from all-white to bloodshot red in seconds when hit with UV light.

Of course, it’s not Towelie-inspired without somewhere to hide a pack or two of its favorite “snack” (if you know what I mean). In the tongue hides a stash that’s big enough to fit the Towelie keychains that came with the shoes. You can fit in anything you want or take inspiration from Towelie himself.

Moreover, the pair comes with some of the character’s memorable quotes imprinted on the tongue. These include “I Have No Idea What’s Going On” and “Don’t Forget To Bring A Towel.” This might actually be a good pair to wear for trips to the gym. Then a white sole and the brand’s logo on the heel tab complete this Adidas Campus 80s South Park Towelie design.

Scheduled for release on April 20 at 7:00 a.m. in Australia and other parts of the globe, the Adidas Campus 80s South Park Towelie seems to be the first in a number of upcoming pieces from the brand’s collaboration with South Park.

Images courtesy of Adidas