When you don’t look hard enough, it’s easy to miss out on interesting stuff that’s not in your immediate area. The same thing goes when it comes to custom rides such as automobiles and motorcycles. Thankfully, we’re here to make it easier for our readers to get their daily dose of awesome. This time we’re headed somewhere in Southeast Asia to catch a glimpse of the Backyard Customs Yamaha Scorpio 225. This custom build seems to flaunt all the right trimmings that give it an old-school vibe.

There’s just something about vintage aesthetics that call out to folks both old and young. Thus, this one from Backyard Customs is sure to its own legion of fans out there. Credit goes to the team based in Bali, Indonesia, which is a great place to visit if you have the chance.

Given the dynamic terrain local folk encounter on a daily basis, a motorcycle that can adapt is essential. Hence, what we have here is a capable model ready for whatever is on its path. According to the Backyard Customs, this commission draws inspiration from Tenzing Norgay.

For those of you who might be wondering, he’s is the Nepalese Sherpa who accompanied Sir Edmund Hillary to reach the peak of Mount Everest. Changes going into this project include a new suspensions system, spoked wheels with Shinko tires, and a custom exhaust.

Additional tweaks such as the new headlight, indicators, and handlebars are finished off with a striking British racing green coat on its fuel tank. Overall, the Yamaha Scorpio 225 donor bike remains mostly intact, but it’s on another level. Backyard Customs is just one of many shops that offer such services on the island.

Images courtesy of Backyard Customs