Polaris is a prominent player in the market when it comes to ATVs, UTVs, and recreational side-by-sides. However, like most companies, they also aim to diversify their portfolio. Given their specialty, it makes a whole lot of sense they just unveiled the aptly named Slingshot. Just like all their offerings, this new addition to the fleet is available in multiple trim packages.

When you crave a rush only a three-wheeler of its kind can deliver, the flagship variant is the only way to go. Dubbed the ROUSH Edition, this machine has been carefully curated to provide an exhilarating experience. Behind the wheel or as a passenger, Polaris ensures everybody gets to feel the adrenaline rush.

Similar to their ATVs and UTVs, the open-cockpit design exudes an immersive vibe. Polaris takes its Slingshot and incorporates multiple ROUSH-branded elements into the build. The setup supposedly “reflects a passion for premium performance lifestyle that demands attention.” One look at the sleek silhouette and its sporty aesthetic assures us they mean business.

At the core of this ride is a 2.0-liter Prostar four-cylinder engine connected to a five-speed manual Synchromesh gearbox or an automatic. The output is listed at 203 horsepower and 144 lb-ft of torque which can get it from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. Those with a firm grasp of a stick shift system will find this Slingshot is a motoring purist’s dream come true.

Don’t let bad weather ruin the fun with the Excursion Top. Your Slingshot ROUSH Edition’s 20″ aluminum wheels have Brembo brake calipers with slotted rotors. Exclusive graphics adorn the body to give it a dynamic appeal. Meanwhile, sports seats, a racing-inspired dashboard, Sparco pedal covers, and more lend to its race-ready profile.

