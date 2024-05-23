Ayrton Senna da Silva’s motorsports achievements continue to inspire racing enthusiasts to this day. Those who knew the Brazilian professional race car driver personally spoke of his charisma on and off the tracks, which was the same impression fans had of him. Ducati undoubtedly holds him in high regard as they unveil the Monster Senna.

It’s fascinating that the Italian motorcycle manufacturer went with the name given the late Formula 1 was considered a beast behind the wheel. People who closely worked with him at the time were reportedly in awe at how he pushed machines to their limit. Despite catering to an entirely different segment, Ducati felt he deserved a fitting tribute.

The Monster Senna is a limited edition take on the marque’s standard bike model. They’re calling it “A special commemorative version of the most iconic naked. For one of the greatest drivers of all time.” Presented in the iconic colors many associate with the racing legend and special livery, only 341 examples are allocated for production.

According to Ducati, “3” is the number of world titles awarded to Senna, and “41” is how many races he finished first. At the core of every Monster Senna’s aluminum alloy frame is a 937 cc 11° Testastretta eight-valve desmodromic twin engine. The mill is mated to a six-speed Ducati Quick Shift gearbox. Its spec sheet says the output is 111 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of twist.

For the suspension system setup, we have a fully adjustable Öhlins NIX 30 with a 43 mm travel mounted on upside-down forks at the front. Meanwhile, the rear is outfitted with a fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock hooked up to a double-sided swingarm. The Monster Senna rolls on forged aluminum alloy rims shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires with Brembo brakes.

Images courtesy of Ducati