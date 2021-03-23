The Code 11.59 collection embodies Audemars Piguet’s fantastic craftsmanship and luxurious materials. To cater to discerning buyers who are always after items that are highly exclusive, most watchmakers strive for the remarkable. That is exactly what they’re doing with the latest iteration of this now prestigious catalog. Now, it’s introducing a new material and giving it a stunning profile.

Interested clients start off with what type of precious metal they prefer for their Code 11.59. The choices include white gold and rose gold – all of which will ship with a section in black ceramic. To be specific, Audemars Piguet is using it for the caseband of its 41 mm gold case.

As with most high-end wristwatches, the crystals on the Code 11.59 are anti-reflective sapphire on both sides. To complement the satin finish of its body, Audemars Piguet gives the dark gradient gray dial a vertical brushed pattern. The sub-dials, on the other hand, are in black with concentric guilloche engravings.

All the hands, sub-hands, sub-dial outer rings, baton hour markers, Arabic numeral 12 o’clock marker, and Audemars Piguet badge are in gold. The rest of the indices on the dial and flange are in white. Then there is the date window that sits right in between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock.

For those who want more, just turn the Code 11.59 on its back to marvel at the in-house flyback chronograph calibre 4401 self-winding movement. Audemars Piguet then pairs it with a rubber-coated black textile strap and a gold pin buckle. Availability in select boutiques should begin in May 2021.

