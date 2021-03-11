Although Xiaomi was supposedly the first to release a flagship smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC – the Mi 11. Since it was a China-only launch, Samsung was considered the first in 2021 when it released the Galaxy S21 series. Now, mobile gamers were waiting for a more powerful handset are getting the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate.

Some of you are probably wondering why the manufacturer is calling it that when the device is technically the fourth-generation model. According to sources, Asus – like most Chinese companies – considers the number 4 as unlucky. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is not the first to make this odd jump as Apple and Samsung also had their reasons to jump to a new naming convention.

The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate marks the first time Asus offers more than one version of the gaming-grade device. The standard version is available in three RAM/Storage options: 8 GB/128 GB, 12 GB/256 GB, and 16 GB/256 GB. As for the Pro, it comes with 16 GB/512 GB, while the range-topping configuration is a whopping 18 GB/512 GB.

Another feature that sets it apart is the inclusion of a secondary PM-OLED display on the back. Strangely enough, we can’t figure out why Asus is using a monochrome unit for the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. For comparison, the one on the ROG Phone 5 Pro’s is colored.

It uses a 6.78-inch 2448 x 1080 AMOLED panel protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. Support for a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 300 Hz touch sampling rate is on board. A massive 6,000 mAh battery capacity should keep it going even with heavy gaming. The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate ships out in May 2021.

Images courtesy of Asus