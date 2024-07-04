The unassuming soap-shaped Lifehammer Smart is an essential car accessory because of its lifesaving features. It helps you get out of emergency situations and can easily serve as a self-defense tool too.

Don’t be fooled by its simple design and compact size, which is just a tad larger than an AirPods case. This device easily cuts through tough seatbelts like butter and shatters non-laminated or tempered glass like watermelon. So in case you’re trapped inside a car, you can quickly make an exit.

The Lifehammer Smart discreetly houses these lifesaving features for safety. This way, you don’t harm yourself in the process of saving yourself. A cutout on the side is where you hook the seatbelt for cutting. This is recessed on the surface so it doesn’t accidentally snip your fingers.

Meanwhile, the glass breaker is safely hidden on the tip through a spring-loaded ceramic hammer head. You press the head on the glass panel to automatically eject the glass breaker tip. Both features are very user-friendly and are easily identifiable by their respective orange accents.

A winner of this year’s iF Design Award, the Lifehammer Smart also comes in a silhouette that matches any car interior. It has a textured surface to provide a secure grip during use. It comes with its own clamp fastener, which is easy to install on any surface using a 3M adhesive tape. You can place this device where you can easily grab it during emergencies, like on the door panel, the center console, B-pillar, near the rearview mirror, the sun visor, or wherever you think is more feasible.

Images courtesy of Lifehammer