Are you building a new gaming rig anytime soon? If so, do you already have a list of the parts and accessories for a bespoke setup? We understand the sheer number of options can overwhelm anyone, so it’s best to explore beyond the usual. For a curated balance between play and work, take a look at the Nos75.

These days, folks who spend a lot of time in front of their PC are generally picky about every little detail. It could be a cohesive motif, a single-brand affair, or maybe a hodgepodge of whatever was in the bargain bin at the time of purchase.

Nonetheless, it all boils down to the quality and comfort the user gets from their input devices. Apart from a mouse, the keyboard is an essential computer peripheral for both recreation and productivity. NuPhy’s latest SKU — the Nos75 — is an excellent platform for people who want complete control over customizations.

This low-profile model is compatible with QMK/VIA (firmware/software). The Nos75 touts an all-aluminum unibody frame in a stadium shape with the capability to add a stylish PVD counterweight. Owners can personalize almost every aspect such as the omni-mount, plate type, and more.

To remain as svelte as possible, the manufacturer equips it with N1 Nano version 3.0 switches. Each unit features a south-facing RGB LED backlight with 3.4 mm of travel akin to that of the Cherry Speed Silver. These are hot-swappable and the box includes all the necessary tools.

The Nos75 measures 5.60″ x 13.09″ x 1.01″ (LxWxD) and weighs 2.73 lbs. Its form factor provides a 5-degree typing angle. For a matching aesthetic, NuPhy also offers desk mats to pair with your new keyboard.

