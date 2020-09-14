These days, almost every vehicle that rolls out of the factory comes with an automatic transmission. Also, with the auto industry is gradually transitioning to adopt all-electric powertrains. You can say that we might soon finally bid goodbye to some classic features. Thankfully, there are some carmakers that still care about some these traditional aspects. Take for example a recent project by Ford to mate a manual transmission to an emission-free mustang. Aston Martin – with its passion for automotive excellence – brings forth a bespoke tribute called the Victor.

The British marque is synonymous with high-performance supercars with a level of luxury that outclasses the rest. Reports claim the Victor wants to channel the powerful rides from Aston Martin’s old-school catalog form the 70s and 80s. Therefore, with Aston Martin’s renowned Q division at the helm, this one-of-a-kind coupé will certainly exceed even the loftiest of expectations.

The folks crafting the sleek machine are drawing elements from the Vulcan and One-77. Aston Martin is fitting a 7.3-liter V12 engine with some extra tuning specifically for the Victor. Even though it’s practically the same power plant on the latter, it has been exclusively tuned for the project. Hence, it’s capable of producing 847 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque.

The best part of its all is the fact that it uses a six-speed manual transmission. This is a combination that only a few manufacturers still consider nowadays. Unfortunately, this stunning one-off is already spoken for by a client who wishes to stay anonymous. With the specifications it brings to the table, the Aston Martin Victor likely commands a staggering price point. So far, many speculate the cost to be in somewhat prohibitive even for the more affluent among us.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin