Aston Martin appears to be on a roll this 2021. For the past few months, the prestigious British marque has been grabbing headlines with exciting announcements. Among these, the luxury automaker is going roofless and calling it the V12 Speedster DBR1. Owners should really pay attention to the weather forecast before cruising in this sleek beauty. Nevertheless, even when at a standstill, it is a stunning sight to behold.

For those closely following the Aston Martin’s rich motorsports legacy, a part of its namesake is paying homage to the legendary DBR1 race car. With a remarkable list of podium finishes in various tracks and competitions, this is a wonderful toast to its achievements.

Only 88 examples of this insanely exclusive supercar are heading for production. No doubt collectors are already lining up for a chance of filling up that empty spot in their massive garages. Images of the V12 Speedster DBR1 beside the original show that it sports an Aston Martin Racing Green colorway.

Contrast comes from the Clubsport Gloss White roundels which are on the doors and on the hood. Other characteristics include gloss satin silver and carbon fiber elements with smoked taillights add to its alluring mystique.

Images of the interior were unavailable, but Aston Martin was willing to share the details. Q Forest Green leather upholstery with Viridian Green technical textile seat inserts welcome its occupants. Living up to its racing lineage, 5.2-liter V12 twin-turbo engine generates 690 horsepower. Testing shows a 0-62 mph in just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 198 miles per hour.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin