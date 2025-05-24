Apart from being one of the global leaders in fashion, architecture, and cuisine, Italy is also the home of exotic supercars. Brands like Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Pagani, and others are already household names. Nonetheless, they should never rest on their laurels because fresh faces like Giamaro Automobili are out for blood. Its weapon of choice is called the Katla!

Founded in 2021, this Italian marque is fairly new to the scene, but believes it has what it takes to disrupt the status quo. While the automotive industry expects a modest entry from a fledgling company, the flagship vehicle is anything but. So far, official technical specifications are hinting at something insane.

As the press materials indicate, what we have here is a hypercar. Katla seems adequately equipped to take on other machines in the same class. Off the top of our heads, we have the Aston Martin Valkyrie, McLaren Speedtail, Rimac Nevera, Bugatti Chiron, Pagani Huayra R, and plenty more.

Given the intimidating lineup it’s up against, the platform needs to be just as savage. Hence, the team bestows the Katla with a 7.0-liter quad-turbo V12 rated for 2,128 horsepower and 1,481 lb-ft of torque. Motoring purists should be delighted to know that it comes with a seven-speed manual gearbox and a rear-wheel-drive system.

Furthermore, the Katla’s aggressive aerodynamic body, carbon fiber monocoque, custom suspension, and potent powertrain should give it an edge. In an interview with Giacomo Commendatore of Giamaro Automobili, he stated: “We tried to give our car, our product, a specific identity, and create a deep connection between driver and machine, something that doesn’t exist yet.”

Images courtesy of Giamaro Automobili