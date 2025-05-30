If you ask anime fans what is perhaps the coolest bike in any movie or series, hands-down the answer will be Shotaru Kaneda’s ride in Akira. Just one look at the sleek, low-slung, and futuristic silhouette evokes a rebellious vibe. In fact, there are plenty of concepts and custom builds that draw inspiration from it. The latest is a collaborative one-off by DAB Motors and Vita Veloce Team.

The people behind this awesome project are a design studio co-founded by Colombian singer J Balvin, together with Italian designer Mattias Golin, and the French electric motorcycle marque. For those wondering, the latter now operates under Peugeot Motorcycles’ banner.

Despite no mention of what the donor machine model exactly is, many believe it’s the 1α. Making its public debut at the artist’s birthday, the details on this bespoke Akira e-bike are spot on. Since anime typically does not abide by real-life engineering limitations, a 1:1 copy was out of the question.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of aesthetic nods courtesy of the 3D printed bodywork. There is also manual labor in the mix, such as sanding, mounting, and painting the parts. The folks in charge of this venture also point out the use of noise-dampening foam.

There’s barely any semblance left of the 1α as almost every nook and cranny sports a vibrant red shell. Moreover, the blue LED lighting underneath the wheel covers is a badass touch. Surprisingly, it no longer looks like a dual-sport moto, save for the saddle configuration, which suggests a relaxed riding position. Finally, the Akira e-bike is reportedly fully functional.

Images courtesy of DAB Motors/VVT