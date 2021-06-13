Aston Martin is a prestigious carmaker known for its sleek supercars and a connection with the James Bond franchise. What many don’t know is that the marque already welcomed its first SUV in 2020 – the DBX. Viewing it from the front, it bears the distinct silhouette associated with the brand. However, it boasts off-road capabilities overlanding enthusiasts would love to have.

Make no mistake, although it can traverse most types of terrain, it is still a luxury automobile at its core. From a handling aspect, the DBX promises responsive driving dynamics akin to that of Aston Martin’s race-ready offerings.

Under the hood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with an output of 542-horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. If these details seem familiar, that’s because the power plant above is the same one on the Vantage and DB11.

Completing the powertrain is a nine-speed automatic transmission that coursing power to all four wheels. Numbers from Aston Martin reveal a top speed of 181 miles per hour and a zero to 62 mph dash in 4.5 seconds. Not bad for a chunky yet sexy machine built to handle rougher trails.

The brawny visage that greets you from the outside belies a lavish interior. No cramped spaces here as Aston Martin optimizes the cabin for comfort. The elegantly crafted interior elements show just how the British automotive group delivers quality.

Ergonomics are top-notch with sparing no expense for creature comforts and entertainment. Clearly, Aston Martin wants to give DBX owners that bespoke experience they can only get from its vehicles. This time, they can practically go anywhere aboard this ride or camp out.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin