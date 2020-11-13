Frank Lloyd Wright fans are in for quite a taking as one of his masterpieces is on the market. The Armstrong Dune House is worth checking out for anyone looking to find a place to call home near a lake.

This residential property is located at the coveted lakefront community of Ogden Dunes at Porter County. It is at 43 Cedar Trail Ogden Dunes, IN 46368. It boasts 3,669-square-foot of real dwelling. This house is a two-story masterpiece set on multiple landscaped, wooded lots that provide a lush view of the surrounding trees.

Built in 1939, the Armstrong Dune House follows the Usonian principles and features some of the architect’s signature styles. It has brick corners, wide angles, long paneled windows, and wood furnishings. It is a family-size home with four bedrooms, 4 baths with a whirlpool tub, and an open dining/kitchen area.

Moreover, it has an entertainment or record room, a large living room, and two fireplaces for those cozy chilly nights. It also has a master bedroom suite, a sauna, provisions for hot water, and a laundry room on the main floor.

The Armstrong Dune House has a paved walkway and a detached garage good for four cars, a carport, and a large screen porch that provides breathtaking views of the wooded landscape and the natural scenery. Despite its age, the house retains its comfortable and alluring atmosphere as it has been meticulously maintained all these years. It still stands inviting and proud as it sits perched on its sloped concrete and brick landscape.

Images courtesy of McColly Real Estate